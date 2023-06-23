Suspected spy charged with monitoring Moroccan opposition members

Stuttgart, Jun. 23, (dpa/GNA) – The German federal prosecutor’s office has charged a man suspected of spying on supporters of a large Moroccan opposition movement that are living in Germany, according to information released on Friday.

The man of Moroccan descent is suspected of acting as an operative for the Moroccan intelligence service.

A federal criminal court in Dusseldorf must decide on the charges.

According to the statement, the Moroccan foreign intelligence service contacted the man in March 2020. The suspect then passed the information collected on several people to his senior officers.

In return, the intelligence service assumed the costs for travel worth some €5,000 ($5,450).

Federal police officers arrested the accused on November 14, 2022, in the Cologne area, in the German state of North Rhine Westphalia.

The suspect has been in custody since then.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

