Survival of Trees at Assin Fosu Tremendous   

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), June 14 GNA- Mr Emmanuel Donkor Adjapong, Assin Fosu Forest District Manager of the Forests Services Division said it had recorded an 80 per cent survival rate since the inception of the Greening Ghana programme.

Within the last three years, more than 932,668 trees have been planted.

Mr Adjapopng described the number of tree seedlings planted in the Assin Fosu Forest District over the last three years as unprecedented.

This year’s target of 250, 000 trees was exceeded with 292,668 seedlings of various species allocated and planted in the forest enclave.

Mr Adjapong who was speaking to the GNA at Assin Fosu College of Education where some of the trees were planted, disclosed that of the 292, 668 various species planted, 202,000 seedlings were planted in the Apimanim Forest Reserve.

The rest, he noted, were picked by individuals, churches, institutions, organizations and many more and were planted in their respective areas.

He appealed to all citizens to at least plant a tree and nurture it to grow to make the country greener and protect the environment.

Nana Okumani Baffour Asare Kyeahene II, Efutuakwa Paramount Chief, said the benefits of trees could not be underestimated.

He, therefore, placed a clarion call on all to get involved in the exercise.

Dr Anthony Baabereyir, Principal of Assin Fosu College of Education cautioned sand winners, illegal miners, illegal chain saw operators and others that had caused havoc to forest reserves to desist from their activities to save the forests.

Trees cut down anywhere should also be replaced to help preserve the environment, he added.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021 as part of the Government’s aggressive afforestation and re-afforestation programme, instituted the Green Ghana Day to restore the degraded landscape.

GNA

