NCCE urges Tertiary students to guard against extremists’ activities

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Navrongo (U/E), June 22, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on students of the C.K Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences in the Upper East Region to guard against extremists’ activities that could destabilise the peace of the country.

According to the Commission, research had shown that young people were the main target of the extremists in their attempt to recruit people to cause mayhem and they did so by luring them with fancy stuff that most of the youth desired.

Mr Mawuli Agbenu, the Regional Director of the NCCE, said this in an address to students at Navrongo in Kassena-Nankana Municipality as part of a deliberate effort by the Commission to sensitise students of tertiary institutions in the region on the activities of violent extremists.

It formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project being implemented by the Commission in 59 Districts of eight regions in the country with funding support from the European Union (EU) and aims at preventing and Containing Violent Extremism.

Mr Agbenu noted that the youth, in particular, were vulnerable and gullible due to a number of factors, including financial marginalisation and it was prudent that they understood the consequences the extremists posed to the peace and development of countries.

He said there was the possibility some students did not have all the needed amenities at their disposal but it was necessary they recognized the fact that development depended largely on the peace and stability of a country, hence the need not to jeopardize the peace being enjoyed.

Mr Bilson Awaraja, the Regional Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, said security was a shared responsibility and while the security services were committed to executing their duties, it was important citizens supported them by reporting suspected characters.

He underscored the need for citizens to be vigilant and closely monitor their environs to enable them identify and report some of the activities that had the tendency of triggering violence.

Professor David Millar, the President of the Open Millar University, noted that violent extremism was an international emergency that had national and regional implications and it was prudent citizens demonstrated commitment in the fight against extremists activities in the country.

He called on the media and various stakeholders to intensify the campaign against acts that could undermine the peace and stability of the Country.

