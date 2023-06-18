Sudan begins new three-day ceasefire ahead of donor conference

Khartoum, June 18, (dpa/GNA) – The warring parties in Sudan agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Sunday, a day before an international donor conference to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population and Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries.

The ceasefire between the Sudanese army and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF), brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia, kicked off at 6 am (0400 GMT) and was due to end on Wednesday.

“The parties agreed that during the ceasefire they will refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of military aircraft or drones, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire,” the US embassy for Sudan said.

“They also agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country.”

War broke out in Sudan in mid-April, following a long-simmering power struggle between de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and vice president Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

There have been numerous ceasefires since then, but these have been repeatedly broken.

The two generals had originally seized power together in 2021.

According to UN figures, more than 2.2 million people have been displaced by the fighting.

United Nations agencies on Friday, said almost 25 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in the country, and 4 million children and pregnant or nursing mothers are acutely malnourished.

On Monday, the United Nations along with governments from Egypt, Qatar and Germany will convene a pledging conference to support the humanitarian response in Sudan and the refugees flowing into neighbouring countries.

