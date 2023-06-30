Special Mothers Project donates reusable diapers, sanitary pads to parents and students 

Accra, June 30, GNA – The Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation organisation on cerebral palsy issues has distributed reusable diapers to selected members.

The organisation also donated reusable sanitary pads to students of the Madina Demonstration school.

The reusable diapers and sanitary pads were donated from Noah Mapalo Help Centre, a non-profit voluntary organisation, a UK based organisation that supports deprived families with reusable sanitary products.

The beneficiary families 16 in all, are all parents of children with cerebral palsy whose children depend on diapers every day.

One of the families told the GNA that the reusable diapers came at the right time, “I was contemplating on where to get money to buy diapers for the next week, then this came in”

The parents as well as the students of the Madina Demonstration School expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture.

GNA

