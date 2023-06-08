Speaker Bagbin commends Vanuatu’s trade commissioner to Ghana

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 08, GNA – Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has commended Professor Hugh Aryee, the Republic of Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, for ensuring that Ghana and Africa open business interests in the Vanuatu economy towards African trade facilitation.

He said the world had become a global village and the distance between countries no longer mattered, hence, the extreme need to get some of the smaller nations in the outermost parts of the world to be linked to the advanced and other nations for bilateral trade engagements.

Mr Bagin made the commendation when he received Prof Aryee, the Vanuatu Trade Commissioner to Ghana, and his delegation to Parliament House in Accra.

The visit was to officially inform the Speaker of Parliament about the impending visit of Mr Seoule Davidson Simeon, the Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Vanuatu and his five-member delegation on an official state visit to Ghana in July this year.

The delegation would be accompanied by Seremaiah Matai Nawalu Member of Parliament and Minister of Trade, Industry, Tourism and Ni-Vanuatu Businesses, Anatole Hymak Member of Parliament, Chairman of Economics and Foreign Policies Standing Committees of Vanuatu Parliament, Mr Noel Kalo, Director of Department of Trade and Mr Gaetan Ruru who oversees Interparliamentary Relations of the office of the parliament of Vanuatu and Ms Vanessa MOLISA – Advisor to the Office of Speaker.

Prof Aryee briefed Mr Bagbin and his staff about the extent of plans and the itinerary for the August visit as regards the important places and personalities the August visitors might want to visit when in Ghana.

He, also informed the Speaker of Parliament and his team of the reciprocal return business trip to Vanuatu which had been slated from August 20 August to September 4, 2023.

According to Prof Aryee, the business trade mission would include a cross-section of the Ghanaian public, businesses and trade agencies interested in doing business in the Republic of Vanuatu as well as leisure and holidays.

Mr Bagbin expressing his delight about the briefing reiterated the desire of the entire House to the trade and business mission.

He expressed his excitement about the news because, “I have always wanted to visit Vanuatu in the past, hence, it is pleasant news and I encourage Ghanaians to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

He assured Prof Aryee of Parliament’s readiness to receive his counterparts and the delegation from the Republic of Vanuatu and would accord them all the necessary courtesies as well as protocols they deserved.

“I will confer with the leadership of the House to allow the visiting Speaker to address the House.”

Mr Bagbin called for the constitution of a joint Committee of his Parliamentary staff and the Trade Commission to come out with a befitting plan of action for the historic visit being the first official visit of a government delegation from the Republic of Vanuatu to Ghana.

The Trade Commissioner presented a picturesque brochure which details the blueprint of activities of the Vanuatu Trade Commission’s (short, medium to long term) goals and objectives for Ghana and the rest West African regional bloc under which the mandates of the commission operate, as well as Vanuatu vehicle Stickers, presented to Speaker Bagbin.

The Republic of Vanuatu is an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, northeast of New Caledonia, east of Australia and west of Fiji. The Y-shaped chain of fourteen main islands between the South Pacific Ocean and the Coral Sea is of volcanic origin and home to several active volcanoes.

The islands offer scuba diving at coral reefs, underwater caverns, and wrecks such as the WWII-era troopship SS President Coolidge. Harborside Port Vila, the nation’s capital and economic centre is on the island of Efate.

The city is home to the Vanuatu National Museum, which explores the nation’s Melanesian culture.

