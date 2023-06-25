South Dayi NCCE engages students in citizens’ duties   

Credit Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Peki Dzake (V/R), Jun 25, GNA-The South Dayi District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Volta Region, has sensitised Basic school students in the District on the duties of a Citizen.

The move was to awaken the students, who are the future leaders of the country, on their civic duties in Article 41 of the 1992 Constitution.

Speaking at one of such engagements at Peki Dzake E.P Basic A, B & C Primary schools, Mr Mathias Senam Segbefia, the NCCE District Director, told the students that the exercise and enjoyment of rights and freedoms were inseparable from the performance of duties and obligations, so they ought to contribute to the well-being of the communities where they live.

He said they also had to protect and preserve public property and expose and combat misuse and waste of public funds and property as it was a civic duty.

Mr Segbefia implored them to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of others, and generally refrain from doing acts detrimental to the welfare of others person; adding “Do unto others what you want others to do unto you”.

The District Director charged the students to be tolerant as it helped foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that was above sectional, ethnic and other loyalties. He asked the students to help protect and safeguard the environment against degradation since it was a civic duty.

Mr Segbefia said activities such as bush burning, indiscriminate felling of trees and bad farming practices destroyed the vegetative cover, so they should educate their parents to stop them.

Mr Mawutor Atsutse, the Headteacher of Peki Dzake E.P A & B Primary School, commended the NCCE team for the programme.

He advised the pupils to take their studies seriously and be respectful to both parents and teachers.

Similar programmes were organised for Todome R.C. Basic School, Kpeve E.P Basic Primary School, Kpeve Model Basic School, and Peki Avetile D/A Basic Primary School, among others.

