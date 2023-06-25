Sefwi Bekwai Environmental Health Directorate embarks on clean-up exercise  

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA

Sefwi Bekwai (WN/R) June 25, GNA- The Sefwi Bekwai Environmental Health Directorate in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality has embarked on a clean-up exercise to ensure a healthy environment in the town.

The exercise was also to relocate traders who sold on road pavements to the main market.

The team desilted choked gutters, and drains, swept and cleared overgrown weeds around the town’s market.

Mr Prince Yeboah Gyamfi, the Sefwi Bekwai Environmental Health Officer, said he was unhappy with the poor sanitary conditions at the market and tasked the traders to ensure the proper upkeep of the place to prevent food contamination.

He cautioned the traders and the citizens against dumping refuse into drains and also advised those who had relocated to sell along the roadsides, to move to the main market since there was enough space for them.

Mr Gyamfi also advised them against open defecation, littering in public places and poor household hygiene.

Mrs Mary Nketiah, the Market Queen, thanked the health officials for the initiative and urged the Municipal Assembly to put in place a task force to monitor and oversee the compliance of the bylaws on sanitation.

She admitted to the fact that a clean and healthy environment was the best guarantee of good health, hence the need for women to take charge and lead the fight against indiscriminate dumping of refuse and open defecation among others.

