Akatsi Murder: Desist from inciting public against Traditional leaders, others  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), June 25, GNA- Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor and the President of the Avenor Traditional Council, has urged members of the general public and radio presenters to embrace accurate reportage instead of inciting the public against the chiefs and other public figures in the area.

He said all efforts should be geared towards providing the Police with credible information in solving issues rather than attacking public figures.

The call was made during a press briefing at Akatsi on Friday on the sidelines of a robbery incident which took the life of Mr Zanu Mandela, a popular commercial motor rider and owner of ‘Nezu Yayra Ventures’ a mobile money vendor who was shot and killed by some unknown assailants on Tuesday, June 20.

Togbe Dorglo further called for calm in the current difficult times of recurrent incidents of loss of civilian lives and consequent Police-civilian tension.

“All persons including personnel of media houses should desist from inciting the populace against Chiefs, the MP and the MCE as has been the case in the aftermath of the incident. All efforts should be geared towards providing the Police with credible information to solve the murder rather than attacking public figures in the name of condoling with the deceased.”

The engagement, which also saw members of the Traditional Council in attendance, including Chiefs and queen mothers, had extended commendations to all key actors in their quest to help arrest and provide justice for the miscreants who engaged in the heinous crime.

A resolution, which was arrived at prior to the press briefing, stated that the murder of Mandela Zanu although painful and difficult to accept, remained a criminal within the remit of the duties of personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

“The Council wishes to urge of sons and daughters of Avenor to allow and support the Police to fully discharge their duties in the matter. The youth and all other persons who have information should give them to the Police to help expedite their resolution of the murder.”

Togbe Dorglo said the Akatsi South Police Command must ensure the confidentiality of their informants.

“Often times natives complain that there has been leakage of their identity following providing information to the Police on a particular matter.”

Togbe Dorglo also called on those, who have strangers in their houses, to endeavour to be the “ears and eyes of safety and security.”

“We also want to assure the Police that the Avenor Traditional Council is solidly behind them, so they should endeavour to go to all the drug dens and root out all criminals,” the statement further reads.”

Mr Zanu’s recent death added up to some recent cases which involved Louis Agbogli, another motor rider from Atidzive who was alleged to have been murdered between Nyatsive and Kpetoe.

The Traditional Council has since announced an amount of GHC 10, 000 for any person who would provide credible information leading to the arrest of the murderers of the deceased.

Notable youth groups such as the Akatsi Community Youth Group (ACOYOG), the Akatsi South Youth Parliament, and others have since expressed their displeasure on the rising pace of crime within the Akatsi South Municipality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

