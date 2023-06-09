Selected Okai Koi North basic schools educated on tree nurturing

Accra, June 09, GNA -The Forestry Commission commemorated the Green Ghana Day with education on the importance of nurturing trees among some selected schools in the Okai Koi North Municipality.

The schools were the Achimota 1 and 2 basic school, Aggrey basic school, Nii Okine basic school, Sackey Ofori basic school, Immaculate heart school and Abofu basic school.

Green Ghana Day was introduced in 2021, by the President of the Republic as part of an aggressive national afforestation and reforestation programme to restore the lost forest cover of Ghana and to contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change.

It also sought to create national awareness, inculcate the values of planting and nurturing trees and its associated benefits amongst the youth, enhance livelihoods and beautify the environment.

Green Ghana Day is on the theme, “Our Forest, Our Health.”

Mrs Ernestina Anie, the Public Relations Manager, Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, speaking at a mini event said trees trap carbon dioxide and give human fresh oxygen.

She said trees prevented erosion, stabilize the climate, as well as provide shelter and food to wildlife, hence the need to inculcate into school children the habits nurturing them.

“In doing this we can sustain them for our own existence, so that we can also have animals live in good habitats,” she added.

Mrs Anie said the trees that were planted last year were doing well, and that there was about 70 percent survival rate, “We hope to protect and monitor them till they mature”.

“There were some seedlings that did not do well due to nature of soil, the rainfall patterns, invasion of animals among other issues.”

Mrs Edith Kyeremanteng, Headmistress of the Achimota Basic School, said the project was a worthwhile event and that last year, they planted some trees in the school which were doing well.

“My hope is that we are going to continue this programme and take good care of the environment, and I also want to plead with those who are involved in Galamsey to put an end to it, since our resources are being damaged,” Mrs Kyeremanteng stressed.

GNA

