Green Ghana Day: Let’s preserve the Dodowa Forest – Asamoah Boateng

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Dodowa ( GAR), June 09, GNA – Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called for concerted efforts to preserve the Dodowa Forest.

The Minister made the call when he joined the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region to mark this year’s Green Ghana Day with a tree planting exercise.

Mr. Boateng said: “ When we were young, the Dodowa Forest was sacred and thick, it was well protected because the trees are lifesaving, but the story has changed, and we need to restore the forest. That is why we decided to do the tree planting exercise here at Dodowa today to restore our lost forest.”

The Minister said the way to go was to preserve the existing trees and plant more to achieve the needed desire.

Mr. Boateng warned the public to stop encroaching the forest for the needed preservation for the younger generation.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs, noted that the Dodowa forest had for many years gained international recognition, which needed to be maintained.

Aadegbon Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, President, Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, also urged the public to adhere to the call for the protection of the forest.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfa III, a Member of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chief and Teshie Mantse, said it was unfortunate that though human beings needed trees to survive, their activities were depleting the forests.

Nii Akomfra III said: “ I am happy that at least we are trying to bring back our forests…”

The tree planting exercise forms part of an aggressive afforestation and reforestation agenda to restore degraded forest landscapes in the country and to contribute to global efforts to fight climate change. The Green Ghana Initiative also seeks to create a collective action towards restoration of degraded landscapes in the country, mitigate climate change and inculcate in the youth the values of planting and nurturing trees and their associated benefits.

The 2023 Green Ghana day is on the theme: “Our Forests, Our Health”, targeted at planting at least 10 million trees across the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

