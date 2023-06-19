Russia: No UN access to Ukraine flood zones due to poor security

Moscow, Jun. 19, (dpa/GNA) – Russia has said it is not allowing representatives of the United Nations into flooded regions in the south of Ukraine because of security concerns.

“All this is very difficult. It is difficult to ensure their safety,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, according to the Interfax news agency.

Earlier, the United Nations had complained of not being able to get access to the floodplains in Russia-occupied zones, which cover a much larger area than flood-affected areas controlled by Ukraine.

Peskov said he did not know the details but blamed Kiev. It is very difficult to get to the Moscow-controlled Dnipro bank from the Ukrainian side, he said.

“There is constant shelling, constant provocations, civilian facilities … People are dying,” Peskov said.

Kiev, in turn, accuses Russia of boycotting Ukrainian rescue operations in the flood zone and shelling aid workers.

The Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro river was destroyed almost a fortnight ago, leading to severe flooding in the Kherson region.

According to Ukrainian officials, 17 people have died so far on the Ukrainian-controlled side of the Dnipro. The most recent figure from Russia occupation authorities is 35 dead on the south side of the river. Dozens more people are still considered missing.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

