Germany’s far-right AfD plans to campaign for dissolution of EU

Berlin, Jun. 19, (dpa/GNA) – The German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has said it could seek the “dissolution” of the EU or for Germany to leave the bloc, as part of next year’s European Parliament election campaign.

The proposal states that the party leaders’ “patience with the EU is exhausted. We therefore seek the orderly dissolution of the EU and want to found a new European economic and interest community in its place, a federation of European nations.”

The AfD party conference is due to vote on the stance at the end of July.

The party has supported Germany leaving the EU since at least 2019, and has also called for the European Parliament to be abolished, according to local media reports.

The EU parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in June 2024.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

