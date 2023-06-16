Protesters in Greece say EU’s migrant policy is ‘killing people’

Athens, Jun. 16, (dpa/GNA) – A day after at least 78 people died off the southern coast of Greece in one of Europe’s worst migrant disasters, demonstrations were held in the capital Athens and in the port city of Thessaloniki.

“The EU is killing people,” protest banners read.

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) and several left-wing student and trade union organizations had called for the protests.

The bodies of 78 people have been recovered so far, but there are fears more than 500 people perished when the fishing boat capsized.

Media reports have quoted some survivors as saying that around 100 children were in the hold at the bottom of the vessel when it went down in the Mediterranean.

