Slovakia’s Odor stays as interim premier before September elections

Bratislava, Jun. 16, (dpa/GNA) – Slovakia’s Ludovit Odor will stay as interim prime minister until elections on September 30, the country’s president decided on Thursday.

President Zuzana Caputova told the party-neutral finance expert to remain in office despite his government losing the vote of confidence in parliament.

His technocrat Cabinet was put in place a month ago but is now limited in what it can do before the country of 5.5 million votes.

Opinion polls have the left-wing SMER-SSD Party of former prime minister Robert Fico in the lead.

Fico no longer wants to support Ukraine with weapons in its bid to rid Russian invaders from its lands. Instead, he says only humanitarian and economic aid should be offered.

Most other parties are refusing to enter into a coalition with Fico’s party, meaning the difficult task of forming a government may continue beyond September 30.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

