Prof. Opoku-Agyemang mobilizes grassroots support for Gyakye Quayson

By Isaac Arkoh

Assin-Praso (C/R), June 09, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, the 2020 Running Mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the developmental achievements of past NDC governments should encourage Ghanaians to return the party to power.

To her, the achievements of NDC across sectors, far outweighed the performance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, which had impoverished the people.

“Any objective assessment will make the NDC an obvious choice for Ghanaians,” she said in separate interactions with traders, artisans, and the aged at Assin-Praso and Bereku, ahead of the Assin North by-election slated for Tuesday, June 27.

Accordingly, she urged supporters to take the lead in propagating the achievements of the party to make it formidable and attractive to win power in 2025.

“Our party has a story to tell citizens of the prudent policies, pragmatic programmes, and numerous social interventions achieved by our government to alleviate the sufferings of the people, we must not be complacent but intensify our campaigns on our achievements.

“We the members hold the key to the party’s victory in 2024, hence it behooves on all, particularly women groups, to work tirelessly and assiduously towards achieving that feat,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated.

Knowing very well the party’s victory would not come on a silver platter, she said, “I want us to remain focused, steadfast and confident to reclaim power in 2024.”

Rallying support from the people, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang commended Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Assin North By-election for accepting and committing to the development and decency exhibited in politics.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang assured that the NDC’s commitment to an issue-based campaign was solely influenced by the party’s quest to implement sound economic policies to save Ghanaians from the present socio-economic difficulties in the country.

She also called on Ghanaians to grant the NDC and Mr Quayson, the mandate to continue the party’s good works, some of which have been neglected by the present administration.

“This is the time for you to choose productive change by voting for a people-centered government and desist from following anybody’s propaganda,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed.

Mr. Quayson thanked the people for the love, commitment, and trust reposed in him to lead them again.

According to him, Assin North District lingered in abject poverty and stagnation because of years of neglect by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and that gave him the confidence to contest to change the narrative.

He was hopeful of making history by winning the seat back for the NDC and the good people of Assin North.

He asked the people not to be perturbed about the lies being perpetrated by the members of the ruling NPP government that he would be jailed if voted into power. “It is a way to sway you of your votes ahead of the by-election,” he said.

GNA

