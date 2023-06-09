More opportunities exist in the electrical field – Quartey-Papafio

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 8, GNA – Madam Kate Quartey-Papafio, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reroy Cables, has said that there are more opportunities in Ghana’s electrical field that need to be tapped for the development of the country.

She said Ghana needed long-term planning to enable more people to excel in the field, adding that “there are a lot of opportunities in the electrical sector, and we are even yet to start.”

She said this when she graced a job fair organized by the German Cooperation, the European Union, and the Don Bosco Technical Institute at Ashaiman aimed at promoting youth and skills by bridging the industry-academia skills gap in Ghana.

She said the youth, especially girls, should be encouraged and pushed into taking up more technical courses to help bridge the high unemployment rate in Ghana, as that would put them in a better position to create jobs for themselves instead of waiting to be employed.

She said that as much as it was good to look for a job, it was better to create one, adding that people must start thinking about how to create their jobs as the opportunities to do so abound in Ghana.

Madam Quartey-Papafio expressed worry at the rate at which Ghana imported everything when such items could be manufactured in the country adding there was a need for innovation, value addition, and the passion to excel as entrepreneurs.

She expressed worry that most made-in-Ghana products were not presented and marketed in an appealing manner like the foreign ones, a situation she acknowledged affected the value and sustainability of the product on their market.

The CEO of Reroy Cable urged students to be disciplined, focus on their core values, be punctual, and pay attention to details as industry players strive to create the jobs needed for them.

