Polish president pushes for Ukraine’s NATO membership at Paris talks 

Paris, Jun. 13, (dpa/GNA) - Polish President Andrzej Duda has called on NATO member states to give Kiev a clear roadmap to joining the defence alliance.

“Ukraine is waiting for an unambiguous signal regarding a clear prospect of membership in NATO,” Duda said on Monday after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris.

He said that was the expectation of the Ukrainian leadership and the soldiers defending Ukraine from Russia’s full-scale invasion. Duda added that he hoped the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania in July would bring Ukraine the “light at the end of the tunnel” it had been longing for.

The tripartite meetings involving Germany, France and Poland, known as the Weimar Triangle, began in 1991 in Weimar, Germany. The talks initially sought to bring Poland and other Eastern European states closer to the European Union and NATO.

GNA

