Police arrest suspect over threatening harm, possession of firearms   

By Edward Williams

Ho, June 14, GNA – Kofi Godsway, a suspect, has been picked up by the Police for threatening harm and possessing firearms without lawful authority during a football match at Kpando in the Volta region.

The arrest made on June 4, had one other suspect known as Selorm alias Dangote, who is currently on the run.

A statement issued on the official Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service, said the suspect and his accomplice on the run, allegedly pulled out a weapon and threatened to cause harm during the game.

It said a search conducted on a Nissan Pick-up vehicle used by the suspects, led to the retrieval of one pump action gun, one locally manufactured pistol, one desert eagle foreign pistol and 13mm cartridges.

The statement said other items retrieved included one long knife, one vehicle registration number plate, one motorbike registration number plate and an ammunition waist belt.

It said while investigation continued, efforts were underway to arrest the suspect, who is on the run to face justice.

GNA

