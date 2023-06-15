Plant more trees to maximize ground water recharge

Fatima Anafu Astanga

Bolgatanga, June 15, GNA – The Water Resources Commission (WRC) says planting more trees is healthier for the water bodies in the country as they help to improve surface water and recharge ground water resources.

Mr Andrew Asanviansa, the Assistant White Volta Basin Officer, Water Resources Commission, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, on Green Ghana, said the water bodies needed the trees to prevent debris and pollution going into the water resources.

He called for more time and seriousness to be attached to tree growing to protect biodiversity and improve the environment.

“It is not for nothing that wherever there is a water body there are trees surrounding it and when there are no trees water just runs off,” he said.

Mr Asanviansa said the present lack of moisture in the soil in the Upper East Region was not suitable for planting of the trees and advocated the exercise to be carried out at different periods within the year, in various areas to achieve successful survival rates.

“When the soil has enough moisture and reaches its full capacity, it is able to help the trees planted,” he said.

The Basin Officer said as part of the Green Ghana exercise, massive tree planting was undertaken in the Kulpawn Water Basin in Kumbungu in the Northern Region by the Tamale Water Fund, which aims to solve water problems in Tamale and close communities

Under the third edition of Green Ghana Day this year, 10 million trees have been earmarked to be planted throughout the country.

GNA

