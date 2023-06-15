World Vision warns against fraudulent use of logo, images

Accra, June 14, GNA – World Vision, a Christian relief, development, and advocacy organisation, has warned a group operating under the name “World Vision Foundation Loan” to desist from the use of its logo and images.

A statement released by World Vision said it had seen video recordings of “World Vision Foundation Loan” entreating people to register with certain amounts of money to get financial support.

The statement said: “The attention of World Vision has been drawn to a live television broadcast by a group of people operating under the name “World Vision Foundation Loan” on a satellite television station called Alpha TV, Energy TV Move, and various satellite television stations.

“A review of the video recording of the programme indicates that this group is using the logo and some images of World Vision with a view to getting interested people to register with various amounts of money in return for corresponding financial support.

“World Vision is concerned that its logo and images are being used by the so-called World Vision Foundation Loan to collect money from the unsuspecting public.

“World Vision wishes to disassociate itself from the so-called World Vision Foundation Loan and its operations and would like to caution the general public about any advertisement or programme that seeks to solicit money from the general public in its name.”

The statement urged members of the World Vision Foundation Loan to desist from using the logo, images, and any other material for their activities forthwith.

GNA

