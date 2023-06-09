Participate in tree planting to fulfil your duty to God- Archbishop Nketsiah

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, June 09, GNA – Most Reverend Mathias Kwabena Nketsiah, Emeritus Archbishop of Cape Coast has urged Ghanaians to fully participate in the tree planting exercise in fulfillment of their duty to God.

He said God created the environment for mankind to protect and live on it, therefore planting to restore the lost forest was a religious duty and not just a government initiative.

“Tree Planting is not just a government initiative but a religious task and responsibility to the environment, “he added.

Speaking after a tree planting exercise at the Cornelia Connelly School of Holy Child Jesus, he admonished Ghanaians especially Christians to take advantage of the Green Ghana project to protect their God given land.

Trees, he said, were for the survival of mankind to provide food, medicine, furniture among others and must be protected always.

The school had embarked on the one student, one tree initiates to inculcate in the children the habit of planting and protecting trees and to educate the children on the importance of trees to the environment and mankind.

Most Rev Nketsiah called on all to be committed to the planting exercise to ensure the restoration of the depleted lands by human activities.

Mr Benneth Ntiamoah, the Regional Manager, Forest Services Division said the Region had exceeded its target due to the participation of all especially corporate bodies, religious and traditional organisations and government.

The Region distributed more than 700,000 seedlings, more than the 600,000 expected to be distributed by the Commission.

In all the country is planting ten million trees as part of the third edition of the Green Ghana project.

He expressed gratitude to all who took part in the exercise and appealed for continuous nurturing till maturity to achieve the intended purposes.

GNA

