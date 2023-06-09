Ketu South secures 1D1F land with Green Ghana trees

Akame (V/R), Jun 09, GNA – The Ketu South Municipal Assembly has planted trees to secure the municipality’s One District One Factory (1D1F) project land at Akame.

Another team also planted trees around the Assembly’s lands and property at Tokor.

The tree planting exercise Friday formed part of activities to mark the Green Ghana Day, an initiative of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources aimed at planting millions of trees across all 275 constituencies in the country to preserve and protect Ghana’s forest and vegetation cover for a balanced ecology.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South said it had become necessary to plant the trees on the 6-acre land at Gbedzekope in the Akame Electoral Area, site for the Ketu South’s 1D1F project.

“…more than preserving the land and all the beautiful benefits there are to derive from trees, we’re planting trees at the site here to demarcate its boundaries to keep encroachers away because some people have started to encroach upon the land.”

Mr Wilfred Dakunya, Assembly member for Akame Electoral Area who joined the exercise at the site urged his electorates to take interest in tree planting saying, “it’s good to plant trees because trees give life.”

Mrs Rebecca Oppan, District Manager for Sogakope-Denu Forest District of the Forestry Commission (FC) who led the team made up of staff from the Municipal Assembly, the FC and the security agencies called on all to get involved in the Green Ghana Project.

She encouraged individuals, young and old and organisations to freely visit the office for seedlings to plant disclosing there were enough seedlings to cater for the rest of the political districts in southern Volta that the Forestry District serves.

“Let’s all get involved to grow forest, eat forest and breathe forest. Forest is life. I invite everyone to plant a tree today. Luckily, the weather is good, and the soil is already watered,” she called.

GNA

