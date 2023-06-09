Japanese Ambassador to Ghana joins Nkwanta South on Green Ghana Day

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), June 9, GNA – Mr Kwesi Hisanobu Mochizuki, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana has congratulated the government of Ghana for initiating the Green Ghana project to improve on the vegetation cover of the country.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency on the Green Ghana Day Celebration in the Nkwanta South as part of his visit to the Municipality said, it is purposeful for the country to replace trees, which has already been cut for other uses.

He therefore urged the people of Ghana especially Nkwanta South to nurture the trees being planted for future generations to benefit.

Mr Mochizuki proceeded to tour Shiare (The hanging Village), a community in the Nkwanta South Municipality with aesthetic views of historical appeal to interact with the chiefs and elders in the community.

Mr Ameyaw Owusu, the Municipal District Forestry Manager, said the enclave is supposed to plant some 50,000 tree seedlings but has excess of 100,000 from its nursery and called on all to join the initiative.

He urged the public to come for the tree seedlings to plant both in their houses and in the farms to regain the vegetation of the country.

He urged those who came for seedlings to maintain them by nurturing them to grow to become useful to society and the country at large.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South, also congratulated the Forestry Commission for their immense contribution towards the success of the previous trees planted in 2022 and 2021.

He also encouraged the public to also take part in the Green Ghana project because it is going to be beneficial in future since no human can survive without a tree.

He further pledged his support for the survival of the planted trees so the effort by the government will not be wasted.

GNA

