Parliament pays tribute to football legend Asamoah Gyan

Accra, June 22, GNA – Parliament on Thursday paid tribute to prolific striker, Mr Asamoah Gyan, for his excellent performance in the game of soccer and lifting high the flag of Ghana.

Mr Gyan, a former Skipper of Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars, on June 20, announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37.

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, led the House in his statement to pay tribute to the footballer.

He said statistics in African and Ghanaian football were filled with legendary tales of such players, and one that had stood tall in the history of the game in the recent decade was none other than Asamoah Gyan.

“It might be debatable who is considered the greatest of all time in Ghanaian football, with the likes of Baba Yara, Abdul Razak, Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, and so forth.” he said.

“As much as we all may have our favourites on the pitch, Asamoah Gyan is undoubtedly one of the best in the past two decades as far as the attacking department of the male Ghanaian football team is concerned.”

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said Mr Gyan started his professional football club career at Liberty Professional with 10 goals to his credit in 16 appearances.

He said Mr Gyan’s stay in the Ghana Premier League was short-lived, as by 2003, he had continued his career on European pitches.

He said Mr Gyan was the all-time leading goal scorer of the Ghana national team, with 51 goals.

The Chief Whip noted Mr Gyan represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups; adding that with six goals, he was the top African goal scorer in the history of the World Cup.

He said Mr Gyan had also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations between 2008 and 2019, helping them finish in third place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

He mentioned some of the many honours in football to the credit of Mr Gyan such as winning the BBC Best African player award in 2010, 1st runner winner of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), 2nd Place African football of the year and part of the CAF Team of the Year: 2010, 2013, 2014, and Ghana’s all-time lead goal scorer.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh said Mr Gyan was a man with such great ability and talent both on and off the pitch deserves more, and that he strongly believes his personality and vision should be studied in schools to inspire the next generation.

“Again, a monument should be erected in his name to show our appreciation for the diverse contributions he has made for Ghana and the world at large.”

He said Mr Gyan was an iconic figure whose brand should be promoted to inspire other rich and endowed footballers to act likewise in the manner in which he contributed to the socio-economic development of the country.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in his contribution, said Mr Gyan had launched his memoir, titled “Le-GYAN-dry “, which he urged all 275 MPs to purchase, and that the money would go into the operations of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation.

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, a National Democratic Congress (NDC), MP for Wa Central, said since 2002, when Mr Gyan joined the Black Stars, he united Ghana through football, which made his recognition as highest scorer in Africa a good name for the country.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, NPP MP for Karaga, called for the establishment of a national sports endowment fund to support the development of sports in the country.

Mr Cletus Seidu Dapilah, NDC MP for Jirapa, urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other stakeholders to scout for talents rather than players who were affiliated to big wits in the football fraternity.

He, therefore, urged parents and guidance to guide young ones on how to choose their careers as it was not through only formal education that one could contribute to the country’s development.

Mr Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, NPP MP for Asante Akim North, hailed football forebearers such as Asamoah Gyan, whose contributions had made the country’s sports development worth it.

Mr Baba Benson Tongo, NDC MP for Talensi, urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to focus on the development of sports in the country, especially sports in schools.

Madam Freda Akosua Oheneafrewo Prempeh, NPP MP for Tano North, hailed Mr Gyan for building an Astro turf pitch at his alma mater, Accra Academy to inspire youth football.

