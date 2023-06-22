South Dayi DCE endorses Dr Bawumia

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jun. 22, GNA — Mr Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, South Dayi District Chief Executive, has called on the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote massively for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, in the upcoming Presidential primaries to enable him to continue the good work of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said Dr Bawumia was undoubtedly one of the brightest young politicians one could find in Ghana’s politics today.

Mr Dadzawa said his success story as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana should not be overlooked as it propelled him to who he is today.

The DCE was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra on Thursday on the NPP’s Presidential Flagbearer primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Other contestants are Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko and Mr Joe Ghartey, all former ministers of state.

The rest are Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Ernest Opoku, an energy expert, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary of the party, Mr Addai Nimo, a businessman and Nana Opoku, Director of Transport at the Jubilee House.

Mr Dadzawa said ever since Dr Bawumia’s nomination as the running mate to President Akufo-Addo in 2006, the votes of the party had appreciated in the five Northern Regions with the potential to even increase more.

‘Dr Bawumia has shown Ghanaians the kind of leader he is through his philanthropic works during our days in opposition and in Government’, he said.

The DCE said in the run-up to the 2012 and 2016 elections, his brilliance and tact won the party the 2016 elections with an unprecedented margin.

He said, “the Vice President stands tall amongst his peers and the grassroots sees him not only as Vice President but also as a mentor,” adding that not only has he digitized the economy but he has also created an enabling environment for businesses to grow, which makes the economy buoyant as head of the Economic Management Team.

“He is perfect candidate to lead the party in the 2024 general elections if truly victory is what the party is looking for,” Mr Dadzawa said.

The DCE said Dr Bawumia’s emergence in politics has taken a new shape from the days of politics of insults, lies and deceit to issues-based politics, which made his opponents nerve-racking anytime he spoke on issues of the state

Mr Dadzawa said during the first term of the party, Dr Bawuimia led a crusade to digitized every sector of the economy as technology was what moves the world now.

He said Dr Bawumia was the nemesis of the National Democratic Congress and all other political parties and best fit to lead the NPP to victory in 2024.

“The Bawumia factor is needed to break the eight-year political jinx in the 2024 general elections and I fully endorse his candidature,”, Mr Dadzawa added.

