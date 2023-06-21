Pakistan’s Tasif Khan crowned WBC Silver Super Flyweight champion in Ghana 

Accra, June 20, GNA – Pakistani boxer Tasif Khan (17-1-2, 9KO) handed a second-round defeat to Venezuelan David Barreto (17-3, 16KO) to win the World Boxing Council Silver Super Flyweight title at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

This victory added to a streak of wins for 40-year-old Khan (Brit of Pakistani descent) who hasn’t lost a bout since 2007. He has won five fights in 20 months, four of which came by way of knockout – all within the first three rounds.

The fight night dubbed “King of the Ring 3” was put together by Monarch Events and Promotions under the supervision of the Vice President of the WBC, Houcine Houichi.

Nigerian female boxer Adijat ‘Dija’ Gbadamosi meanwhile defeated Zimbabwean opponent, Patience Mastara via fifth-round Technical Knockout to become the new ABU Female Super Bantamweight champion.

Mastara,33, got off to a convincing start in the initial exchanges until she was forced to quit the bout having suffered from a leg cramp.

However, Ghana’s Super Middleweight National Champion, Prince Okoe Nartey recorded a third-round technical knockout victory over Felix Mankata to register 10 wins from 11 fights into his professional career.

Nartey after the win subsequently accepted a challenge from veteran Obodai Sai for the national title and stated he was ready for tougher challenges in the future.

Nigerian Light heavyweight Victor Beneth won by a unanimous decision over Kumasi-based fighter Moses Kweku in what was described by pundits as the most keenly contested and exciting bout of the night.

The fighters were able to stretch themselves to the full 12 rounds trading heavy punches to the satisfaction of the audience.

Some results of the night saw Faisal Abubakar knockdown Enoch Lamptey in the third round of their Super Lightweight contest while Fosu Thompson recorded a third-round Technical Knockout win over Samuel Lartey Lartei in a welterweight division contest,

In a super welterweight division contest, Isaac Commey knocked out Raymond Kofi Ansah two minutes and 26 seconds into the contest.

Termizhan Baimolda from Kazakhstan defeated Togolese challenger Houkpotin Koblahgah by points to win in a lightweight division contest.

GNA

