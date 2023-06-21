NPP Presidential Race: Kennedy Agyapong, Kwabena Agyepong, Kwadwo Poku file nomination

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, June 21, GNA – Three more aspirants seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer in the 2024 general election have filed their nomination forms to contest the Party’s presidential primary.

The three; Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP and Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, filed their nomination forms at the Party’s headquarters at Asylum Down in Accra, on Wednesday.

The filing of nomination by the three brings to eight the number of aspirants who have filed to contest the flagbearership of the Party come November 4, 2023.

Already, Mr Alan Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Food and Agriculture Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko, a former Energy Minister and Mr Kofi Konadu Apraku, an Economist, have all filed their nomination forms to contest for the position.

Addressing his teeming supporters after filing the nomination, Mr Kennedy Agyapong said one of his major focuses would be the creation of job opportunities for the youth should he emerge the flagbearer of the Party and, the President of Ghana.

“I have visited about 180 constituencies and have come to realise that we as politicians have done a disservice to the nation. We have arable lands and water bodies; we are endowed with so many minerals; there are a lot of opportunities in this country. But everywhere you go, especially Volta Region, the resources are untapped. And I want Ghanaians to give me the opportunity and challenge and I will make sure I turn the fortune of this country around,” he said.

He added that: “I don’t believe in theory. I am a pragmatic person; I believe in practical things. What I saw in Volta Region, what I saw in Afram Plains area and Northern Region, believe me that we can change this country.”

Mr Agyapong also promised to deal ruthlessly with corruption and corruption-related issues, stressing that discipline was critical if the country was to attain development.

“I believe in accountability,” he said, adding that, no member of his government would be spared should they be found guilty of any corruption and corruption-related charges.

He urged his supporters to begin door-to-door campaign for victory on November 4.

Mr Kwabena Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, also indicated that, Ghana was at a crossroads, and what the country needed urgently was an astute political leadership with a vision that inspired hope in the youth and rekindled the faith of Ghanaians in the constitutional democracy.

That, he said, was what he represented.

Mr Agyepong said he believed in small, lean government machinery that was efficient, effective, and primed to deliver to the aspirations and expectations of the Ghanaian people.

“The law should work in this country to stop corruption, to protect individual and property rights,” he said.

Mr Kwadwo Poku, an Energy Expert, also promised to address the country’s high unemployment rate through job creation should he emerge victorious as the flagbearer of the NPP and President of Ghana.

He entreated other aspirants to make the election a contest of ideas to enable delegates to choose a flagbearer who could win the Party the 2024 election.

The NPP opened nomination for its presidential primary on May 26, 2023.

The one-month long exercise is expected to close on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

The Party has slated August 26 for its Special Elections and November 4, for the National Conference to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

