DTI deliberates on labour market information systems for job creation   

Accra, June 21, GNA -The Design & Technology Institute will host the 4th Annual National Precision Quality Conference on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Accra.

The conference aims to highlight the critical role of precision quality in providing the skills and mindsets needed to produce and deliver high-quality goods and services.

The event is under the auspices of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the National Development Planning Commission, and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

A statement issued in Accra said the conference would be on the theme: “Labour market information systems to galvanize job creation and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders.”

It will bring together industry, academia, and other stakeholders to collaborate on the development of skills and the promotion of precision quality.

The statement said the conference would showcase practical examples of precision quality in the public, private, and informal sectors.

These examples will be used to make a case for strong partnerships between training institutions, relevant organizations, and industry stakeholders.

It said conference would also discuss the School of International and Public Affairs of Columbia University (SIPA) report on the establishment of an alternative, dynamic, and user-friendly Labour Market Information System (LMIS).

The LMIS will complement the government’s strategy to produce a world-class workforce by building a demand-driven, robust labour market and skills intelligence system.

The statement said the Annual PQ conference was part of a three-year transforming youth TVET livelihoods for sustainable jobs partnership between DTI and the Mastercard Foundation under the ‘Young Africa Works‘ project, which aims to create 40,000 direct and indirect work opportunities for young people in the country.

Ms Constance Swaniker, Founder and CEO of DTI, expressed excitement to hosting this years Precision Quality Conference.

She said the conference was an important platform to discuss the role of labour market information systems in job creation and economic growth.

“We believe collaboration among stakeholders in the private and public sectors can create a prosperous future for all Ghanaians,” she added.

She said the theme was significant in light of the current economic challenges facing Ghana, she said.

Ms Swaniker said by better understanding the labour market, “we can identify where there are skills shortages and opportunities to create new jobs.”

She said the information could help to develop policies, and plan education and training that support job creation and economic growth.

“DTI is committed to providing high-quality technical and vocational education and training that meets the needs of the labour market,” Ms Swaniker said.

She expressed the hope that the conference would help better understand the labour market so as to offer better training programmes that meet the needs of employers.

Speakers for the 2023 Precision Quality Conference includes Dr Kodjo Mensah-Abrampa , Director General of NDPC, Prof Ben Honyenuga, Vice Chancellor Ho Technical University and Mrs Linda Ampah, Founder and CEO of Cadling Fashions and KAD Manufacturing Limited, Gideon Bidor, Artisans Association of Ghana.

Others are Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo – Director of Research and Policy at TUC and Mr Amoako Bonti Kakra Asante – MIS Specialist Consultant and Madam Mercy Afrowa Needjan, Greater Accra Market Association’s President.

GNA

