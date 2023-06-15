New Obuase community gets new Police station   

Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

New Obuase (C/R), June 15, GNA -The Upper Denkyira West District Assembly in the Central Region has constructed a modern police station for the New Obuase Community.

The facility, valued at more than GHC 22, 000, was funded from the District Assembly Common Fund.

It comprised a charge office, a Station Officer’s office, an office of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), separate cells for males and females, washrooms and a staff bungalow.

Mr Richmond Koduah, the District Chief Executive for the Upper Denkyira West, who handed the facility to the District Police Command, advised them to take proper care of it through regular maintenance.

He said the provision of the police station at New Obuase would help curb crime in the community and the district as a whole.

The DCE explained that the construction of the facility was in response to complaints and petitions from the people in the community over the many criminal activities recorded in the area.

The Upper Denkyira West District Police Commander, ASP Ernest Agyekum, who received the keys to the facility on behalf of the Ghana Police Service, expressed his gratitude to the district assembly for the facility, stressing that it would go a long way to boost the morale of the police in the district.

He urged the staff to work hard and exhibit good behaviour to protect the image of the service and the district.

