NCCE sensitises basic schools on citizenship week

By Dominic Antwi Agyei

Suame (Ash), June 27, GNA – The Suame Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised some basic schools in the area to mark the Annual Citizenship Week celebration.

More than 300 pupils in the area were taken through the 1992 Constitution, duties of a citizen, and how to contribute to the peace and stability the country is enjoying.

Mrs Constance Amankwa, the Suame Municipal Director of the NCCE, speaking at the week-long programme, reminded the pupils of their responsibilities as agents of change, thus the need for them adhere to the Ghanaian values to build a strong, vibrant and a democratic nation.

According to her, the Citizenship Week is designed to feature eminent personalities who are considered worthy role models in society to interact and impact virtues of a good citizenship to pupils across the country.

Mrs. Amankwa noted that it was important to reinforce civic values in children with the aim to reorient their attitude towards playing positive roles in our democratic journey as a country.

Madam Christiana Akulogo Minigila, the Chief Local Government Inspector, Suame Municipal Assembly, advised the pupils to be ambassadors of peace among their peers, and foster the spirit of loyalty to Ghana to prevent the growth of violent extremist activities.

The NCCE introduced the Citizenship Week in 2012 as part of the annual Constitution Week celebration, which was instituted in 2001 to regularly remind citizens of the processes that led the country to return to constitutional democracy.

Madam Minigila said the Annual Citizenship Week celebration was to commemorate 30 years of constitutional democracy in Ghana and urged the citizenry to always use the Constitution as guide in their endeavours.

This year’s Citizenship Week celebration was on the theme: “30 years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

