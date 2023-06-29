NCCE Deputy Chairman visits Oti Region, interacts with staff

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jun 29, GNA – Mr Victor Brobbey, a Deputy Chairman, Finance and Administration (F & A) of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has paid a familiarization tour to four NCCE offices in the Oti Region.

The visit, which took him to Nkwanta South, Kadjebi, Jasikan and Oti Regional Office, Dambai Offices of the Commission was to afford him to have firsthand information on the challenges confronting the Offices and interact with staff.

Mr Brobbey asked the staff to manage the scarce resources given to them efficiently and judiciously for maximum results.

He charged them to help deliver the Commission’s constitutional mandate of educating the citizenry on their civic rights and responsibilities for an entrenched constitutional democracy in Ghana.

The Deputy Chairman said staff must see this sacred duty as a called to serve humanity and did it with tact, passion and dexterity.

Mr Brobbey said Ghanaians were expecting more civic awareness creation from the Commission and that they could not afford to disappoint them, although they were under resourced.

During the rounds, it was discovered that of the nine Districts in the Region, it is only Jasikan, Krachi East, Krachi Nchumuru, Krachi West and Nkwanta North District Offices that have vehicles.

Inadequate office space, inadequate means of transport, lack of computers with accessories and understaffing are other challenges confronting NCCE Offices in the Region.

Mr. Brobbey was accompanied by Mr. Setriakor Kwesi Gagakumah, the Oti Deputy Regional Director of NCCE to the rounds.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

