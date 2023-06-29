Ghana, Mauritius to represent Africa in 23rd Badminton World Junior Championships

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 29, GNA – Ghana and Mauritius have been selected to represent Africa at the 23rd Badminton World Federations (BWF) World Junior Championships slated for September 24 to October 8, 2023, in the United States of America (USA).

Ghana had been tagged as one of the top sides on the continent following its performance in previous years, having won the Best African performer at the 2017 World Junior Championships in Indonesia.

The global event would give the West African giants the opportunity to prepare towards the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and other competitions.

Dr. Benjamin Konadu, Ghana Badminton’s Event Director speaking in an interview said, “This is welcoming news for the Sport of Badminton’s growth in the country and Africa.”

He said the competition would go a long way to offer young athletes the very best of experience to achieve better in their careers through sports.

He pledged that team Ghana would sweep laurels at the World Junior Championship to raise the flag of Africa high.

There would be a Player Education and Dual Career activation to help players understand scholarships and opportunities available for them while Ghanaian officials would also participate in training camps and coaching clinics to enrich their global experience which was part of GBA’s Development Strategic Plan Mission 2027.

The World Junior Championship gives talented young badminton players the opportunity to represent their country at the global stage and also groom them to become future champions.

GNA

