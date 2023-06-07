National Peace Council intervenes in Nogokpo-AgyinAsare impasse

By Nelson Ayivor

Ho, June 7, GNA – The National Peace Council (NPC) says it has begun processes to mediate and broker peace between the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International.

This decision comes in response to a growing conflict between the Nogokpo community and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, triggered by remarks made by the archbishop during a sermon in which he referred to Nogokpo as the “demonic headquarters” in the Volta Region.

The comments made by the revered archbishop drew criticism from the indigenes of Nogokpo and the wider Volta Region.

The archbishop later rendered an explanation for his comments, but that did not stop the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities from issuing a two-week ultimatum to the archbishop to appear before them for redress.

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, said, “The National Peace Council has noted with concern the current impasse between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International and the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities.”

It added: “Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the National Peace Council, in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, appeals to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.

“The Council calls on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter. “

The Council further urged the media and all those who make statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their narratives to protect the peace, stability, and integrity of the country.

“We want to inform the public that the Volta Regional Peace Council has begun the process to engage the parties for amicable redress,” the statement concluded.

