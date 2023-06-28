Muslims in Akatsi South observe Eid-Ul Adha  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), June 28, GNA- Muslims within the Akatsi South Municipality have joined believers of the same faith across the globe to observe the special Eid prayers as part of their Eid-Ul Adha celebrations.

The occasion, called the ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, which honours the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice one of his sons as an act of obedience to God’s command.

During a special gathering at the Akatsi Number One JHS park to offer prayers to Allah on Wednesday, Musa Tal Iddrisu, leader of the prayers, took participants through the annual Islamic observation of Eid-Ul Adha where special prayers were offered.

He urged Muslims around the globe to remain obedient to Allah by way of expressing love to one another.

In commemoration of the festivity, the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an earlier interaction with some Muslims at Akatso ‘Zongo’ disclosed that the festival was an important one to affirm their love for one another and to their almighty Allah.

Sadiq Abubakar Gana, a Muslim at Akatsi, told the GNA, animals would be ritually sacrificed and part of the meat would be consumed by the family that offered the animal, while the rest of the meat would be distributed to the poor and the needy.

He also called on all believers to hold onto their faith as they prayed for peaceful coexistence and growth of the country.

Muslims all over the world would attend the special prayers, which would be held at different major mosques and Islamic centres.

GNA

