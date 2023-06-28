Fifteen injured as Sprinter bus burst tyre on Asukawkaw-Dambai Highway 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Jun 28, GNA-Fifteen passengers were injured in an accident involving a sprinter bus near Asukawkaw bridge in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The accident occurred on Monday evening at about 1700 hours when the sprinter bus skidded off the road after it burst a rear tyre and plunged into the bush.

The Sprinter bus with the registration number GE 998-21 was travelling from Accra to Dambai when the accident happened.

The victims were transported to WoraWora Government Hospital respectively for further treatment.

In an interview with the GNA, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr Kennedy Frimpong of the Katanga District Command, confirmed the incident.

He said after receiving the information, he ordered his officers to the accident scene to protect lives and properties after which the victims’ luggages and valuables were brought to the Police station for safety.

Mr Mark Oduro, the Assemblyman of Asukawkaw Electoral Area, called on the Ministry of Roads and Highways to mount road signages on that segment of the road to avert future accidents.

He said most drivers usually over-sped when descending the mountain, leading to accidents.

GNA

