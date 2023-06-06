Man, unemployed sentenced six years IHL for stealing

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), June 06, GNA – A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region has convicted and sentenced an unemployed, Bright Kwame Amankwah, aged 33 to six years in prison in hard labour (IHL) for stealing.

Amankwah stole ladies hand bag containing a bunch of keys, apple iPhone 7 plus, Techno spark 4 mobile phone, two Itel keypads mobile phones, GhC16,000.00 cash, a wrist watch, perfume, brassier and handkerchief belonging to one Sarah Fosuaa and he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police Inspector (P/Insp.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako that the complainant, a mobile money vendor resided at ABB, a suburb in Dormaa-Ahenkro whilst the convict lived at AT, also an area in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

He said at about 2030 hours on Thursday, May 04 this year, the complainant with her hand bag hanged on her shoulder in the company of her friend Rahael was going towards the Dormaa-Ahenkro town from church.

P/Insp Asare said on reaching a section of the road the convict pulled off the complainant’s bag containing the item and listed above from behind and bolted away.

Prosecutor said an alarm was raised and helpers appeared from nowhere to chase and apprehended him, but convict sustained an injury on his head because he struggled with the chasers before they could arrest him, P/Insp Asare added.

P/Inspt. Asare said under the circumstance, a Good Samaritan called the Dormaa-Ahenkro Police Night Patrol Team who came to the scene to rescue convict, rushed him to the hospital where he was treated and discharged to the Police.

Prosecutor said during investigation convict admitted the offence, charged and brought before the Court.

