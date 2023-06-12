Let’s focus on restoring and protecting our forests – Forestry Manager

By Emelia B. Addae

Akenkansu (E/R), June 12, GNA – Mr Ernest Adofo, the Akim Oda District Manager of the Forest Services Division of the Forest Commission, has emphasised the importance of forest rehabilitation and forest preservation for a sustainable way of life.

The forest provides food and medicine and acts as a buffer against natural disasters such as floods and rainfall, as well as serves as a habitat for numerous species.

The planting and sustaining forested areas also serve as a form of rehabilitation, as immersion in the soothing and restorative environment promoted healing and wellness.

Mr Adofo made this statement at the inauguration of Green Ghana Day 2023 in the Akenkansu-Achiase district during which he expressed optimism that 97,500 seedlings of various tree species entrusted to the Akim Oda Forest Service Division this year would all be planted.

According to him, additional seedlings had been ordered because the district has prepared 300 hectares of land, which could accommodate approximately 300,000 seedlings.

The tree seedlings were cassia, ofram, cedrela, teak, coconut, mango, and emire, he said, and that 70 percent of the 97,500 seedlings would be planted in the forest, while the remaining 30 percent would be distributed to interested individuals, churches, hospitals, and other organisations.

He indicated that the contact information of recipients was gathered to help improve surveillance of the seedling placement.

As part of the ceremony, a number of seedlings were planted in the Bemu Forest Reserve near Ohia Nhyeda in the Achiase district.

To protect the environment, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission launched the Green Ghana Project, to promote tree growing throughout the country.

The initiative is an appeal to Ghanaians to plant trees in response to the climate crisis, which threatens human survival and development.

