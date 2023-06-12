Guan DCE urges parents to take keen interest in children development  

By Edward Williams

Akpafu (O/R), June 12, GNA – Madam Janet Emefa Obro- Adibo, Guan District Chief Executive (DCE), has appealed to parents to take a keen interest in the development of their wards.

She said children who were the future leaders, needed to be guided and molded into responsible leaders in the future.

Madam Obro-Adibo speaking at Akpafu Mempeasem to mark this year’s Corpus Christi celebration by the St. Augustine Parish noted that if children did not receive the best training from home, they were likely not to be impacted while in school.

She appealed to Christians to be united and show love and compassion towards one another.

Madam Obro-Adibo noted that since the area was an agricultural zone, farmers would in coming weeks, receive some farming inputs such as chemicals as a support to them.

She noted that an appeal had been made to face-lift some roads in the district, adding that reshaping would soon commence.

Nana Amoah II, Nifahene of Akpafu Traditional Area, called for peaceful coexistence among Christians and urged them to always exhibit attitudes of cleanliness.

He noted that the area was ready to support the church in all projects for the growth and development of the church and the faithfuls.

Reverend Fr Daniel Tenu Yeboah, a Priest in a homily themed: “Sharing life with Christ”, noted that some Catholics failed to hold in high esteem their Sacrament.

He admonished them to show reverence to the Lord and desist from activities that do otherwise, especially while they were in church.

“A man that sustained our fathers of old is still alive; Jesus came to earth to help us have Salvation.”

GNA

