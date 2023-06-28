Let’s celebrate our diversity – Minister 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), June 28, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has acknowledged the unity and peaceful co-existence among the different cultures and ethnic groups in the region which needs to be celebrated.

“The Upper West Region is characterised by diversity and we should celebrate this diversity while fostering an environment of harmony and mutual respect.

By embracing our shared values and working hand in hand, we can overcome any challenge and build a prosperous and inclusive society”, he said.

Dr Salih, who said this in his address during the 2023 Eid-ul-Adha prayers on Wednesday, said the peace in the region and the country at large was a blessing Allah had shown to Ghana.

Scores of Muslims in Wa gathered at the Jubilee Park to offer prayers to Allah in remembrance of the sacrifice Ibrahim made in his willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail in obedience to Allah’s command.

Alhaji Yahaya Ahamadu Nanjo, Imam of the Wa Central Mosque, led the prayers at the park, which had the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV and other chiefs in attendance.

“Even when our neighbouring countries are in turmoil our beloved country Ghana has been spared. Our region which serves as the northern gateway to Ghana is stable and peaceful due to Allah’s favour and the good security measure put in place by the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo”, Dr. indicated.

The Regional Minister said the obedience and sacrifice of Ibrahim signified faith, devotion and submission to the will of Allah which were lessons every Muslim should emulate.

He commended the security officials at the country’s frontiers for their sacrifice and diligence in protecting the country and also applauded Ghanaians who were giving relevant information on security to the security agencies for the necessary actions to be taken.

Dr Salih appealed to the congregants to pray for President Nana Akufo-Addo, the chiefs and the leaders of the country to enable continue to promote peace in the country.

GNA

