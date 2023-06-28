Krachi East MCE joins Muslims to celebrate Eid ul-Adha 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 28, GNA-Mr Bernard Aboakogya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, on Wednesday joined thousands of Muslims at Lapaz Park in Dambai to mark this year’s Eid ul-Adha.

The ceremony commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command and also marks the end of Jan, which is the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

Mr Mensah thanked the chief Imam of Ahlussuna Wal -Jama’Ah, Alhaji Ahmed Djibiriel Isaah and the entire Muslim Communities for their immense contributions to promoting peace, unity, security and stability across the Municipality.

Addressing the worshipers at Lapaz, the MCE urged Muslims Communities to continuously resolve their differences in a peaceful manner while placing more emphasis on their development of themselves.

He assured them of the efforts of the government to institute prudent measures to make life better for all.

At the Dambai Lapaz Park, where the Ahlussuna Wal-Jama’Ah prayed, Imam Alhaji Ahmed Djibiriel Isaah underscored the importance of prayers and sacrifice in the Islamic religion and called on Muslims to ensure that they adhered to all the teachings of the prophet Mohammed.

He prayed for peace and prosperity for the nation and also prayed for our Executives, Legislatures, Judiciaries as well as Ghanaians.

He again prayed to Allah to save the nation from disunity, violence and rancour as it entered its political season and advised politicians to shun vulgar and inflammatory language during their campaign and rather centre their messages on issues and not personalities.

Mr Clement Kwasi Checki, the Parliamentary aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hopeful for Krachi East, seized the opportunity and urged Muslims Communities to educate their children to enable them to become useful citizens to take up the mantle of leadership in the society.

He made a similar presentation as the MCE did and advised them to pray for the peaceful campaign and violence-free parliamentary elections ahead of them in September 2023.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

