LEKMA Roads in pictures 

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, June 20, GNA – Residents of Ledzokuku recently held a street protest to register their displeasure over the deplorable state of roads in the Municipality.

With the exception of the LEKMA – Manet road, and the main Accra – Tema Beach road, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that nearly all roads in the municipality have been plagued with potholes.

The Municipal Assembly has, however, started work on two out of the four major roads it earmarked for reconstruction.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mordecai Quarshie, gave assurances that the project would be completed within schedule.

The GNA brings you photos of some of the roads captured by its lenses.

