Koran burning in Stockholm draws Muslims’ ire

Cairo, June 29, (dpa/GNA) – Several Arab countries on Thursday, condemned the burning of a copy of Islam’s holy book, the Koran, outside a mosque in the Swedish capital, saying it incites hatred.

Two men in Sweden took part in a demonstration, that involved burning a Koran outside a mosque in the centre of the capital Stockholm on Wednesday, the first day of Muslims’ Eid al-Adha holiday.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, said it strongly condemns the act.

“These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted under any justifications. They explicitly incite hatred, exclusion and racism,” the monarchy’s Foreign Ministry added in a statement.

Muslim-majority Egypt made a similar condemnation, calling it “a disgraceful act provoking Muslims’ feelings around the world.”

In response, Morocco recalled its ambassador in Sweden for “consultation indefinitely,” the country’s official news agency MAP reported.

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry also summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Rabat, and acquainted the diplomat with Morocco’s rejection “of this unacceptable deed,” the agency said.

The Arab League said its chief Ahmed Abul Gheit, strongly condemned Swedish authorities’ permission of the act.

“Contempting others’ faiths does not at all belong to freedom of expression,” he said.

Slamming the burning act, Lebanon’s pro-Iran Hezbollah movement in a statement called on Arab and Islamic governments, to take all steps to prompt other countries to “prevent the recurrence of these follies on their soil and to stop spreading culture of hatred and rancor.”

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a press conference that the action was permitted, but not appropriate.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

