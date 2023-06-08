By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 08, GNA – Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament says the call for Mr Ken Ofori, the Finance Minister to leave office will have to be decided by the Party’s Parliamentary Caucus.

It would be recalled that in 2022, over 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to the ruling NPP held a press conference calling on the Finance Minister to go, due to the economic hardship the country was facing.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intervened and asked that MPs allow Mr Ofori-Atta to stay in office to complete the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiations for a bail out of three billion dollars for the country.

The Finance Minister has since successfully negotiated with the IMF for the three billion dollars bail out for the country; leading to the release of the first tranche of $600 million.

During an engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps at Parliament House in Accra, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was asked about the status of the #KenMustGo uprising by the NPP Parliamentary Caucus?

“#KenMustGo uprising, that one it has to be determined by the NPP Caucus. It was the position of the entire Caucus, so the entire Caucus has to engage to see what remains to be done going forward.” The Majority Leader said.

“Maybe they will also have to meet the President if it becomes necessary.

Sometimes it is good to let sleeping dogs lie.”

He noted that it was also important to consider whether Ghana had finished the engagement with the IMF?

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

