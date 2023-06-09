Kaneka Corporation engages hair stylists in the Cosmetology business.

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 09, GNA – Kaneka corporation, a global fiber producing company and the National Youth Authority (NYA) have engaged hair stylists and beauticians in the Cosmetology industry on the need to adopt modern practices and the right use of products.

The training session, which has been in operation nationwide since 2020, is the 4th of its kind in the Western Region and brought together 1,000 young practitioners from across the region.

The training was aimed at educating beneficiaries to identify fake products from registered and standardized, geared at improving consumers health.

Addressing the participants, Ms. Benita Miebi Egbebo, Marketing Executive of Kaneka who is also a focal person for the nationwide training sessions, recounted the contribution of Kaneka corporation to improving standards in the hair and beauty industry in Ghana and other African countries.

She gave a background of the training programmes of Kaneka corporation and said over the four-year period the company had trained over 12,000 hair stylists and beauticians.

Mr Egbebo also shed more light on the operations of Kaneka and said the organization would continue to invest in training new and existing hair stylists and arm them with the relevant information to enable them to improve upon their businesses.

She pledged the company’s resolve to continue to partner with agencies such as the National Youth Authority to ensure the welfare of young people were adequately catered for.

Ms Charlotte Kumi, a Marketing Executive for Kaneka indicated the need for hair stylists to also keep abreast of modern trends and best practices, including customer satisfaction.

Mr Edwin Amponsah, the Western Regional Director of the National Youth Authority said, the Authority had a core mandate to facilitate the holistic development of the Ghanaian youth, and was glad to partner with Kaneka to shore up the

entrepreneurial skills among the growing youth population of the region.

He thanked Kaneka for efforts, and like Oliver Twist, asked them to continue to contribute to the youth development agenda.

Mr Amponsah said the inclusion of such soft skills as bookkeeping, branding, and marketing and customer relations, which Kaneka had been imparting would go a long way to making the participants stay competitive.

Ms Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director for the Department of Gender, encouraged them to mentor the younger ones positively to help the girlchild to become empowered economically.

She said skills acquisition was key to ending the cycle of poverty among girls and as well save them from domestic violence due to their overdependence on the male counterparts.

Ms Okine also encouraged them to guard their reproductive health in order to stay healthy, to work and fend for their families.

The workshop saw participants exhibiting wares made from high graded and quality fiber called Kanekalon.

Weave Ghana limited, a partner of Kaneka and producers of Darling products were also present to educate the hair stylists.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

