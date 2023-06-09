Green Ghana Day: Krachi East targets 3,000 tree seedlings

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 9, GNA – Mr Krampa Jude, Manager, Forestry Commission at Jasikan has disclosed that 3,000 seedlings are expected to be planted across Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region for this year’s Green Ghana Day.

He said the day formed part of government’s aggressive national afforestation programme to restore Ghana’s depleted forest cover.

He said this at Yabram Community Day Senior High School, where the forestry department in collaboration of the Municipal Assembly officials marked the event.

He said the country was getting warmer than expected and therefore an activity such as planting trees would stem the tide of climate change.

Mr Bernard Aboakogya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Municipal Assembly encouraged all Ghanaians to inculcate the habit of tree planting into the psyche of all and sundry for the sustenance of the environment and future generations unborn.

He tasked the school authorities and the students at various schools to regularly water the trees for the success of the initiative.

Nana Kwaku Beyennor, chief of Dambai commended President Akufo-Addo for initiating the Green Ghana project.

He believed that students and teachers in the Municipality would come together to own the project and sustain the forest since the trees brought comfort to both humans and the environment.

The schools that carried out today’s exercise include, Yabram Community Day Senior School, Oti Senior High Technical School, Kwame-Akura M/A Basic school, English and Arabic Basic school, Wanka-Yaw Basic school and Dambai Lapaz Basic school.

GNA

