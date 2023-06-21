Italian EU lawmaker charged in European Parliament corruption probe

Brussels, June 21, (dpa/GNA) – Another EU lawmaker was charged in a corruption probe that shook the European Parliament in recent months, Belgian media reported on Wednesday.

The suspect is accused of corruption, money laundering and involvement in a criminal organisation, the public prosecutor’s office in Brussels said in a press release.

According to Belgian media, the suspect is Italian EU lawmaker Andrea Cozzolino, who was in Italy when several former and sitting lawmakers were arrested in December in Brussels.

The defendants are accused of taking bribes from Qatar and Morocco in return for influencing the European Parliament and are also accused of money laundering and membership in a criminal organization.

Close to €1.5 million (€1.64 million) were seized during raids late last year, Belgian authorities said at the time.

A court in Italy approved an extradition request for Cozzolino in May.

After arriving in Brussels on Monday, the suspect voluntarily turned himself in but has since been released under conditions, the prosecutor’s office said.

Cozzolino as well as Qatar and Morocco deny any wrongdoing.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

