Israel’s Ambassador in Sofia: Rescue of Bulgarian Jews Is beacon of Light during Humanity’s Darkest Hour

Sofia, June 27, (BTA/GNA)- In a letter sent to BTA, Israel’s Ambassador in Sofia, Yoram Elron, said that the rescue of the Bulgarian Jews is a unique chapter in history, a beacon of light during humanity’s darkest hour.

The letter reads: “Brave Bulgarians rose up against the deportation of their Jewish compatriots to the concentrations camps. This is often referred to as an example of the unique Bulgarian spirit. The numbers of Bulgarian Jews killed during the Holocaust is zero! Not only did Bulgaria save all of its Jewish population but in actual fact it is one of a hand full of countries that had more Jews after the war than before it. In addition, Bulgaria provided safe passage to Jews fleeing other countries in Europe.”

The Ambassador emphasized that in 2023 we celebrate the 80th anniversary of this remarkable act.

Elron pointed out that many Bulgarian Jews subsequently immigrated to Israel and contributed to the building of the country. They, as well as their children and grandchildren, are very proud of their Bulgarian roots and are the living bridge of friendship between Bulgaria and Israel.

The Ambassador wrote: “The twin monuments which were erected in Bulgaria and in Israel some years ago, are a testament to the heroism of the Bulgarian people. We Israelis and indeed Jews around the world will forever be grateful and thankful to the Bulgarian people for the determination and the courage demonstrated during World War Two.”

Elron’s four-year term as Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria will end in a few weeks. He wrote: “It has been a real honour, a privilege and I am really grateful to have had the opportunity to represent Israel in such a magnificent and welcoming country.”

Elron commented that, like all countries, Bulgaria today is facing various challenges. He, however, is confident that this country will overcome them and that its future is indeed bright and promising.

BTA in partnership with the Centre for Jewish-Bulgarian Cooperation Alef aims to recall the events of the past and to present the importance of the rescue and the rescuers with a series of articles. Bulgaria has saved nearly 50,000 lives. According to official data on the World Holocaust Remembrance Center’s Yad Vashem Research Center website, there were 50,000 Jews in Bulgaria before WWII and zero victims. The only country in the table with zero victims is Bulgaria.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

