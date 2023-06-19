ILO adopts new apprenticeship standard, among other key decisions 

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, June 19, GNA-Delegates at the 111th International Labour Conference (ILC) have adopted new labour standards and passed resolutions on a just transition and labour protection, and the standards report, the programme and budget, and a resolution on Belarus.

The new labour standard aims to support “opportunities for people of all ages to skill, reskill, and upskill continuously” in rapidly changing labour markets.

“It provides a clear definition of apprenticeships and specifies aspirational standards for quality apprenticeships, including rights and protection for apprentices.”

This in the final communiqué issued at the end of the conference and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

According to the report, the conclusions of the General Discussion Committee on a Just Transition were also adopted, which stressed the imperative need to advance a just transition to achieve social justice, eradicate poverty, and support decent work.

Delegates endorsed the ILO Guidelines for a Just Transition towards Environmentally Sustainable Societies as a basis for action and the central reference for policymaking.

Delegates adopted the conclusions of the Recurrent Discussion Committee on Labour Protection, adopted a resolution that charts a way forward towards more inclusive, adequate, and effective labour protection for all workers, and created a basis for developing a plan of action.

The Conference also adopted a resolution on Belarus, under Article 33 of the ILO Constitution.

The resolution aims to secure compliance by the Government of Belarus with the recommendations of an ILO Commission of Inquiry, which examined the observance by the Government of Belarus of the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, 1948 (No. 87), and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention, 1949 (No. 98).

The plenary sitting approved the report of the Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS), which is a core supervisory body of the ILO’s standards system. The CAS examined 24 individual country cases related to the observance of ILO Conventions.

It considered the Committee of Experts’ General Survey on Achieving Gender Equality at Work.

In their conclusion of the discussion, the tripartite members of the committee highlighted the need to eliminate all forms of discrimination in employment and occupation, guarantee full and effective maternity protection, and ensure the right of workers with family responsibilities to engage in employment.

During the conference, 13 ratifications of International Labour Conventions were registered, mainly in respect of the recently adopted convention against violence and harassment in the world of work (C190) and conventions concerning occupational safety and health.

The document and resolution reaffirmed the commitment expressed by all the ILO’s tripartite constituents to “combat all forms of discrimination and exclusion on any ground for the benefit of all”, while recognizing the “different positions expressed on some issues”.

Sixteen Heads of State and Government, and representatives of other UN and multilateral bodies and workers and employers’ organizations, attended a high-level World of Work Summit held between June 14 and 15 on the theme of “Social Justice for All”.

Participants discussed a range of social justice issues, including the proposal for a Global Coalition for Social Justice.

The High-level panels looked at inequalities and informality, creating equal opportunities, lifelong learning and skills development, social protection, and the ways to advance trade, sustainable development, and human and labour rights.

On June 12, the conference marked World Day Against Child Labour. At a time when child labour rates are increasing, ILO Director-General, Gilbert F. Houngbo called on the international community to support greater social justice and step up the fight against child labour.

Speaking at the ILC closing ceremony, Mr. Houngbo commended the delegates for their accomplishments and commitment to the mandate of the ILO, “Your skilled negotiations and careful diplomacy resulted in the adoption of several significant documents at this conference.

“As we continue the ILO’s long journey to fulfil its mandate, we heard resounding and unequivocal support for a Global Coalition for Social Justice.

“Heads of State, Ministers of Labour, and leaders of employers’ and workers’ organizations recognized the Global Coalition as an initiative that is timely and essential. We must now build on this momentum,” he said.

The 111th International Labour Conference was attended by around 5,000 delegates representing governments, workers, and employers from the ILO’s 187 Member States.

The conference was held from June 5–16 at the UN Palais des Nations in Geneva.

GNA

