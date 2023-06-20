Government’s Free TVET improves enrolment more than 100 per cent at YAMTECH 

By Dennis Peprah



Yamfo (A/R), June 20, GNA – The implementation of the Free Technical and Vocational Education Training (FTVET) has made a significant impact, increasing more than 100 per cent student enrolment at the Yamfo Technical Vocational Training Institute (YAMTECH) in the Ahafo Region.



According to Mr Philip Effah Atakora, the Head of the institution, student enrolment had increased from 200 to 700, thus putting pressure on the limited classroom blocks and other training facilities including workshops for practical studies.



He, therefore, appealed for industrial machines that would well-position the institute to facilitate effective practical work for the students to obtain employable skills.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of the region, Mr Atakora said with the expansion of infrastructure, the institute would tackle the student congestion and admit more students in the ensuing academic years.



He said the Government implementation of FTVET had whipped students’ enthusiasm and interest to pursue technical and vocational education courses, saying “Now students from all over the country are seeking admission here.”



Mr Atakora said that although infrastructure development at the established institute around 1977 had improved, it required more classroom blocks and workshops for the growing student population.



“With the support of Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, the institute has two separate dormitories for the males and females, potable drinking water, a 52-seater bus and an administration block,” he said.



“Our pressing or immediate need is industrial machines and we plead with the Government to come to our aid so that practical work would also improve,” Mr Atakora added.



He thanked the MP, the Government, the chiefs and people of Yamfo and the Newmont Ghana Gold Limited for their support and commended the teaching and non-teaching staff for their hard work.



GNA

